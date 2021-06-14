HERE is a full pollen forecast for the week as hay fever sufferers get their tissues, tablets and nasal sprays out for Summer.

The MetOffice says grass pollen is now in peak season while fungal spores are now listed as a 'medium risk'.

Th national meteorological service also warned that weed pollen, mainly from nettles, is also high.

Hay fever - or pollen allergies - is most commonly caused by grass pollens, although other pollens can also trigger the symptoms.

The symptoms are caused when immune system reacts to pollen in the body to produce histamine and other chemicals.

The “pollen count” is the amount of pollen per cubic metre observed over 24 hours - data which is used alongside weather predictions to create a forecast.

"The 'forecast' is actually a forecast of the risk of the level of pollen over the coming days," the MetOffice says.

The East of England forecast is below:

Monday (today) - Very High

Tuesday - Very High

Wednesday - Very High

Thursday - High

Friday - High

What are pollen allergies?

Pollen is made up of tiny particles which are released by plants and trees as part of their reproductive cycle. It is an extremely fine powder and is spread by insects and the wind.

Pollen can cause significant irritation and inflammation in people who are allergic to it. Pollen can be inhaled by humans and animals.

For those with an allergy, pollen triggers the antibody immunoglobulin E, which creates mucus and leads to symptoms such as congestion and sneezing.

What is hay fever?

Hay fever is the most common name for pollen allergy and is most commonly caused by grass pollens, although other pollens can also trigger the symptoms. The symptoms are caused when immune system reacts to pollen in the body to produce histamine and other chemicals.

Around two in every ten people have this allergy and it is thought that more than 10 million people in Britain suffer with hay fever.