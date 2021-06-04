The Only Way Is Essex star Joey Essex has been praised by fans for bravely speaking about his mum's death.

The reality TV star, 30, was 10 when his mother Tina took her own life.

A BBC Three documentary about his grief aired on TV last night and prompted an outpouring of support for the star.

Joey, said losing his mother at such a young age made him the person he is today, but also made him realise he had been playing a role of being tough.

He added: “I’ve always seen life is like I’ve got nothing to lose anymore, nothing can ever hurt me.

“That’s why I’ve got this strong mentality which people don’t know because people don’t see that.

“What you see is some funny (person) with white teeth smiling on TV, pissing about all the time, but the reality of it is I’m very thick-skinned, I’m very tough and I’ve been brought up by a very tough family as well.

“Going into this, I had the same mentality, of, ‘It’s just another show, it will be fine’."

In a message on Twitter following the TV show airing Joey said: "Thank you for all the lovely messages, it really means a lot to me #griefandme."

Thank you for all the lovely messages, it really means a lot to me ❤️ #griefandme — Joey Essex (@JoeyEssex_) June 3, 2021

And Twitter users and fans have spoken out in support of Joey following the film.

One said: "Very emotional watching that, Good on you for seeking help and moving forward , It takes a brave person to do that."

Another added: "What a journey you have been on, to be so open and honest you are inspiration to people of all ages and you will have helped so many. You should be so proud of yourself."

One user said: "Just watched #griefandme such a brave man Joey is speaking out on such a fragile subject . His mother would be so proud."

Joey Essex: Grief & Me is available to watch on BBC iPlayer now https://t.co/X62ZmllOKo pic.twitter.com/rV73Sy45Nv — BBC Three (@bbcthree) June 4, 2021

Child Bereavement UK, a charity of which Joey is a patron, also praised him speaking out.

In a Tweet they said: "Thank you to our Patron @JoeyEssex_ for sharing your experience of the death of your mum when you were 10 years old. ‘Joey Essex: Grief & Me’ will help others to understand the impact of child bereavement."