POP superstar Ed Sheeran will perform at the home of his beloved Ipswich Town Football Club this month, it has been confirmed.

The pop star has been on an extended break following the birth of his daughter and has not released new music since 2019.

Sheeran has been teasing new material on social media and will perform at TikTok’s UEFA Euro 2020 Show on June 25.

The concert will be held at Portman Road, home of the singer’s beloved Ipswich Town.

It will feature the first performance of his new single, as well as a number of his most famous tracks.

The gig was revealed in a TikTok video with former England captain David Beckham.

Sheeran, 30, said: “I can’t wait to perform at TikTok’s UEFA Euro 2020 Show live from Portman Road.

“It’s a place I love and I’m looking forward to performing some fan faves as well as my new track for the first time.”

Sheeran was recently announced as the new shirt sponsor for the football club, which is languishing in League One at the moment.

Hopes of a boost in fortunes have been raised after a recent takeover by American businessmen Brett Johnson, Berke Bakay and Mark Detmer.

On Thursday, Sheeran hinted at a collaboration with Friends actress Courteney Cox after sharing a video of them making music together.

In the video, Sheeran and Cox, 56, sit side by side at a piano as she plays and he strums the guitar and begins to sing.

He captioned the video: “25th June.”

Sheeran released the No.6 Collaborations Project in July 2019, which featured artists including Justin Bieber, Camila Cabello and Travis Scott.

His album ÷ arrived in 2017 and included the songs Castle On The Hill, Galway Girl and Shape Of You.

He is one of the best-selling British music acts of the last decade and headlined Glastonbury in recent years.

The concert will be live streamed from Portman Road at 9pm BST on Friday 25 June and will be free to view on TikTok.

The show will be available to view again on 26 June and 9 July for global audiences that missed the first performance.

Social media site TikTok is one of the sponsors of the upcoming football tournament, which kicks off next Friday.