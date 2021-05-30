ELEVEN phone numbers used by drug dealing gangs in west Essex have been shut down as part of a police operation.

Operation Raptor, an Essex Police team dedicated to dismantling drugs gangs, applied for the orders after identifying phone numbers offering cocaine and cannabis for sale in Thurrock and Brentwood.

Working with the telephone network companies and courts, it secured the Drug Dealing Telecommunications Restriction Orders at Clerkenwell and Shoreditch County Court on May 14.

Detective sergeant Russ Chamberlain said: “This is the first time Essex Police has applied for multiple phone lines to be closed down at the same time.

“The legislation is just one of the tactics we use to disrupt and dismantle drugs supply networks.

“Mobile phones are vital to dealers and some lines will often make thousands of pounds a day.

“Without them, their drug dealing activity is seriously disrupted and their potential to earn money at the expense of vulnerable people is curtailed.”

As well as closing down phone lines, the force are also sending text messages to potential drug users to offer them help and support.

The message encourages anyone who wants help to overcome their substance misuse to contact Open Road, a charity which supports people with drug and alcohol addiction.

It will include a link and contact number for the charity, which supports people across Essex.

Essex Police started sending the messages in March to people who have been identified following its investigations into county line drug dealers.

Mr Chamberlain added: “Drugs gangs exploit and groom drug users and vulnerable people, some of whom may be frightened to get help, or feel there’s no way out.

“Helping people to get out of this lifestyle and protecting those at risk of being used by gangs is absolutely vital, and we’re working closely with organisations including Open Road to offer them support to break free.”