A DRINK driver who caused a collision which left a cyclist seriously injured, and then drove off from the scene, has been sentenced.

Samuel Jones, 19, was found to be nearly three times the drink drive limit following the incident on September 13 last year.

The cyclist, a man in his 60s, was struck by a grey Seat Ibiza on Partridge Avenue, Chelmsford, just before 10am.

He was taken to hospital where he remained for two weeks getting treatment for a fractured pelvis and had a full hip replacement.

The car was located a short time later having crashed into a roundabout on Essex Regiment Way, flipping over, and landing in the middle of the roundabout.

Officers found three empty bottles of alcohol in the footwell on the front passenger side and when they spoke to Mr Jones he was slurring his words.

When he was breathalysed, he was found to be nearly three times the drink drive limit.

He was arrested and later charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, dangerous driving, drink driving, and failing to stop following a collision.

Mr Jones, of Beehive Lane, Chelmsford, pleaded guilty to all the charges at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on April 12 and at Chelmsford Crown Court last Wednesday he was sentenced to 20 months in a young offenders’ institute.

He has also been banned from driving for two years and ten months.

Investigating officer Sergeant Andy Robinson, from Essec Police’s Roads Policing Unit, said: “This case highlights the dangers of drink driving.

“Samuel Jones was nearly three times the legal limit and caused significant injuries to the victim, who had previously been in good health.

“His actions were reckless and could easily have resulted in someone being killed.

“Drink driving is so dangerous. It really impairs your judgement and your ability to react to situations.

“If you do it, you’re posing a danger to yourself and other road users. Please – if you’ve had a drink, don’t get behind the wheel.”