A HORSE which was struggling to get back onto its feet was given a helping hand by firefighters.
Crews were called just before 11.45am on Saturday to help Zoe, a 34-year-old horse, at Kentish Farm Road, Stisted.
On arrival, crews from Halstead and the animal rescue unit in Chelmsford reported the large horse was laying in her stable unable to stand.
Crews used specialist equipment to move her outside of the stable and used a HIAB truck crane to lift Zoe back onto her feet shortly after 2pm.
She was then able to trot off and was left in the care of her owner.