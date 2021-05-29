TWO men were stabbed in an early morning incident which has seen parts of a busy high street closed today.

Police officers have blocked parts of High Street, Brentwood, off to the public where a cordon has been put in place.

The cordon is blocking a section of the road near to Bloc 40 bar and clothes stores New Look and Fatface.

Police officers have arrested three men in connection with the disturbance which occurred shortly after 1am today.

Two men in their 20s sustained stab wounds to their legs and have been taken to hospital for treatment. Police confirmed their injuries are not life threatening.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We were called at around 1.20am today following reports of a disturbance in High Street.

“Three men from London are now in custody. Two men, aged 21 and 22, were arrested on suspicion of affray. A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

“There is no wider risk to the community. Police remain on scene.

“The road will be reopened shortly.”

Anyone with information that may assist police is asked to call 101 and quote incident 104 of 29 May.

You can also submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk/ or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.