A SERIES of stunning rose gardens across Essex are set to open their gates to visitors this summer.

The gardens, dotted across the county, will be opening as part of the National Garden Scheme.

Money raised from tickets goes to support good causes including Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie, Hospice UK and Parkinson’s UK.

Admission is normally about £5 for adults, whilst children often go free.

These gardens are perfect for visiting in June and July when they'll have spectacular displays of roses.

Here are the rose gardens opening to the public this summer:

Furzelea, Danbury

Opening: June 6 and July 18. 11am to 5pm.

Admission: £5 for adults, children free.

Teas are available and metal plants supports will be for sale.

Elwy Lodge, Woodham Walter

Opening: Every day of the week from Monday, June 7, between 12noon and 5pm.

Admission: £6 per adult, children free.

Light refreshments will be available to buy.

Isabella’s Garden, Leigh-on-Sea

Opening: June 5 and 6 and July 17 and 18. 11.30am to 5pm each day.

Admission: £4 per adult, children free.

Homemade teas available.

Chilterns, Little Totham

Opening: June 18 and 19, 11am to 4pm.

Admission: £3.50 with children free.

Light refreshments and cream teas will be available.

Humber Avenue, South Ockendon

Opening: June 13 and June 25, 12noon to 5pm.

Admission: £4, children free.

Home-made teas will be available as well as gluten free alternatives.

Fudlers Hall, Mashbury

Opening: June 20 and July 4. 2pm to 5pm both days.

Admission: £6, children free.

Cream teas available.

Health House, Layer Breton

Opening: June 13 and June 16, 12.30pm to 5.30pm.

Admission: £5.

On Friday 9 July, 6pm until 8pm, there is an opportunity to see the garden in the evening light with a glass of wine when admission will be £10.

Keeway, Burnham

Opening: June 26 and June 30, 2pm to 5pm.

Admission: £5, children free.

Teas available on site.

All garden openings are subject to the coronavirus restrictions in place at the time and in some instances pre-booking of timed entry slots will be in place.

Visitors are advised to check the details of the gardens they want to visit and to book online on the National Garden Scheme website if necessary before travelling www.ngs.org.uk .