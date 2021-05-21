A WEATHER warning has been issued for Essex for the whole of Friday.
The Met Office is warning the county, as well as the east of England, is set to be battered by strong winds throughout the day.
The yellow weather warning will remain in place until about 9pm on Friday evening.
It is expecting the winds will cause travel disruption as well as potentially damaging some outside structures.
Here is what the Met Office is saying to expect:
- Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely
- Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer
- It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves
- Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely
- Some damage to outdoor temporary structures possible, with some tree branches down too.
Essex's coastal areas will likely see the worst winds, with seafronts likely to be hit by spray and large waves.
You can find more information about the warning, as well as advice on keeping safe, at www.metoffice.gov.uk.