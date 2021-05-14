FIVE new brands, including some new to the county, have signed up to join a busy shopping centre in Essex.

Aquila, owners of Bond Street in Chelmsford, has secured deals for five new operators to join the development, including both retail and leisure businesses.

Oliver Bonas, an indepedent lifestyle brand, is opening its first store in Essex inside a 4,000 sq ft unit at Bond Street.

Situated next to The White Company, Hotel Chocolat and Tag Heuer, the firm will trade on the ground floor, showcasing its fashion, homewares, beauty, jewellery and accessory ranges.

Aquila has also signed Clarendon Fine Art and Giggling Squid to two furthers, totalling about 6,000 sq ft.

Clarendon Fine Art's new gallery is its latest regional boutique and its first in the county.

Thai restaurant chain Giggling Squid, founded by Andy and Pranee Laurillard in Hove in 2009, is opening a 3,800 sq ft restaurant with a 1,100 sq ft dining terrace outside.

Giggling Squid joins brands such as Bill’s, Wagamama, Ask Italian, Tiptree and Everyman Cinema in adding to Bond Street's leisure offering.

Al fresco bar Spritz Social is also opening.

It will serve craft, beer, cocktails, champagne and more delivered from nearby Bond Street operators via QR codes.

Situated in the dedicated events space, there are 200 covers available, including a covered pergola and heated beach huts for up to six people.

Last up is the Pop-Up Club, which has launched a 2,500 sq ft store showcasing more than 55 local and independent lifestyle brands, including hand-made jewellery, terrariums and plant-based home decor makers, The Copper Cacti and natural holistic wellbeing brand, Horseshoe Bay.

Dominic Chambers, managing director of Aquila, said: “These lettings reaffirm Bond Street as the region’s premium shopping and leisure destination.

"Oliver Bonas, Clarendon Fine Art and Giggling Squid complement and strengthen our aspirational tenant mix, while the collaborations with Spritz Social and The Pop-Up Club have energised our outdoor space and provided a platform for local independent traders within the destination.

“Delivering all of them post-covid is testament to Bond Street’s ability to attract the best brands, keen to capitalise on such a wealthy and loyal demographic.

"We are delighted the five have signed and our team has worked hard with each to create new reasons for our customers to visit.”

These five new brands are opening at Bond Street in Chelmsford

Andy Laurillard, co-founder of Giggling Squid, added: “Bond Street is the ideal location for Giggling Squid. It has a character and appeal that suits our brand, and it is very evident from the high footfall there is great customer loyalty. We’re excited to bring our fresh Thai food to the area and can’t wait to welcome the local community.”

Developed and owned by Aquila, the Bond Street mall opened in September 2016 and comprises John Lewis, 25 premium brands, seven riverside restaurants and a five-screen Everyman cinema.

Find out more at bondstreetchelmsford.com.