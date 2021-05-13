Police are appealing for the public's help to find a missing woman in Essex.

Tracy Caulfield, 39, was last seen at around 6.30pm yesterday (Wednesday, May 12), near to The Angel pub in Broomfield.

She is from the Chelmsford area and police are now urging anyone who may have seen her to get in touch.

A spokesman said: "We are concerned for her welfare and want to make sure she is okay.

"It is believed Tracy may have also been in Chelmsford City Centre yesterday evening but may have taken public transport away from the area since.

"She is around 5ft 4in tall and was wearing black leggings and a blue dress, with a black and white checked blouse over the top."

Anyone who sees Tracy is asked to contact police immediately essex.police.uk where you can use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

You can also call police on 101.