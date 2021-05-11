Firefighters have managed to get a fire which has hit a scrap metal site in Essex under control.

Crews were called to the site in Robjohns Road, Chelmsford, at around 7.45pm today (Tuesday, May 11) to tackle the blaze.

Essex Fire Service says its control team took more than 15 calls about the incident, as the smoke could be seen from nearby main roads.

The building, which measured approximately 20m by 20m, contained over 10 tonnes of waste metal.

Fire crews tackled the fire using a number of hoses and the service's aerial ladder platform (ALP) which is used to pour water on the fire from above.

The fire service says the blaze is now under control but says crews are likely to remain at the site for several hours in order to extinguish it.

A spokesman said: "Firefighters at the incident are asking all local businesses to keep their windows and doors shut as the fire is producing a lot of smoke.

"They are also urging people to avoid the area to keep traffic to a minimum.

"Crews are expecting to be at the incident for most of the morning."

