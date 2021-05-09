Police have released two images of a man they wish to speak to after a woman reported she had been followed by a man who exposed himself to her.

Megan-Ellie Winchester, 20, was walking to her grandmother’s house in Manningtree.

She noticed a man staring at her and beginning to rapidly approach her in Quay Street.

He then undid his trousers and exposed his genitalia to her while following her.

Miss Winchester said the incident has since left her “on edge”.

Weeks later, on April 28, the 20-year-old was in The Crown with a group of friends when she was shocked to see a man who she believed to be her pursuer again.

An Essex Police spokesman said officers are continuing to investigate reports of a man exposing himself in Manningtree.

He said: "We are continuing to investigate reports of a man indecently exposing himself in Manningtree and are releasing images of someone we would like to speak in connection with our enquiries.

"We appreciate they are not the clearest images but hope they may jog someone’s memory or someone may know who he is."

Police appeal: Officers want to speak to this man in connection with the incidents

"We’ve increased patrols in the area following two reports of a man indecently exposing himself.

"In the most recent incident, a man exposed himself to a woman aged in her 40s in Quay Street at about 8am on Wednesday, April 28.

"He then walked off towards the town centre.

"We believe this may be linked to a previous incident at about 4.35pm on Friday, March 5, when a woman aged in her 20s was approached by a man in the same area.

"He was described as being white, around 5ft 10ins tall and of slim build. In both reports, he was described as wearing a grey hooded top.

"We’d like to speak to anyone who recognises the man in the photos, or was in the area at the time who may have seen a man matching the description before or after these incidents."

Anyone with information can contact the Harwich community policing team quoting reference 42/78913/21.

Submit a report online at essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

Alternatively, call 101.

Information can also be given to charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or https://crimestoppers-uk.org.