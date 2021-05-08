POLICE are hunting for a man in connection with a failure to appear at court.
Officers want to speak to Ian Lovell, 35, who is described as 5ft 8ins and of medium build.
He has links to Clacton and Canvey.
An Essex Police spokesman said: "Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact us."
Submit a report online at essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.
Alternatively, you can call 101.
Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.