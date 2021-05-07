TENDRING councillors have promised to repay the trust placed in them by voters and be a voice for residents across the district after being elected.

Elections designed to determine the make-up of Essex County Council took place on Thursday with results filtering in overnight and on Friday afternoon.

In total there were 75 seats up for grabs throughout the county, of which there were a total of eight Tendring divisions being contested.

These were Brightlingsea, Frinton and Walton, Harwich, Clacton East, Clacton North, Clacton West, Tendring Rural East, and Tendring Rural West.

Following the counts on Friday morning at the Clacton Leisure Centre, the district’s new Essex County Council representatives were officially revealed.

Conservative Dan Land claimed the Tendring Rural East Division with 3,334 votes before dedicating his victory to his late dad.

He said: “It’s great to have won and this is for my dad who passed away last year - he would have been proud.

"I was never able to stand for Essex County Council because he worked for them, so when that changed in 2019 I set my heart and soul on becoming a county councillor.

“I have achieved that today, so I am really proud. I’m a well-known, and respected councillor and I have got to get that name out a bit further now.”

Paul Honeywood, Conservative councillor for the Clacton West Division, secured a winning total of 1,986 votes and vowed to do all he can for his residents.

He said: “I’m really pleased with the results and pleased that residents of Clacton put their trust in me, and I will do my best.

“I hoped I would do well, and I am pleased that I have.”

Conservative Alan Goggin, winner of the Brightlingsea Division, previously won the seat six years ago, but said this year’s election was more of a contest.

Mr Goggin, who secured 2,426 votes, said: “I am very relieved because this time there were three really good and first class candidates with experience and high profiles.

“It was a much tougher fight to convince the voters than I have ever experienced before.

“Elections and democracy are good, but they are only as good as the opposition allows you to be.

“Good opposition holds your feet to the fire and questions you - you have to be good answer.”

Labour’s Ivan Henderson, who regained his Harwich seat with 2,503 votes, thanked all of his supporters following his win.

He said: “It feels really good to have won and I feel really humbled that my electorate have returned me again for another term after eight years of serving already.

“I could not have done it without them, and I certainly could not have done it without my campaign team who are a fantastic group who have been committed and loyal.

“I need to give an extra special shout out to my agent Maria Fowler for all the hard work she’s done.”

Independent councillor Mark Stephenson, who won with 1,902 votes, will now represent the Clacton East Division, believes he is the best man for the job.

Reacting to his win he said: “I am very pleased with the result and I will use these four years to show residents their votes were not wasted.

“I would never take the votes for granted and the Conservatives gave me a good run, but it was a good result and I do believe the right man won.”

After winning the Tendring Rural West Division with 2,891 votes, seasoned councillor Conservative Carlo Guglielmi vowed to be a representative for all.

He said: “It feels really good to know the voters have put their trust in me again, but I will represent everyone, not just the people who voted for me.”

Mark Platt reclaimed his seat for the Frinton and Walton Division with a total of 3,883 votes before thanking residents for voting him back in.

He said: “I would like to thank electorate of the Frinton and Walton division for returning me as their Essex County Councillor for the next four years.”

Conservative councillor Mike Skeel also won with 1,404 votes and will now represent the Clacton North Division for Essex County Council.