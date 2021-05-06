A FATHER and husband found to have viewed indecent images of children has been hit with a fine after a court was told his own children “look at him differently now”.

Pensioner Christopher Mason was arrested after police carried out a search at his home in August last year.

Colchester Magistrates’ Court heard officers had responded to intelligence Mason’s email address had been linked to indecent images of children.

A search warrant was executed and a tablet computer was seized.

Police found eight images at category C on the device.

Mason, 65, of Chelmsford Road, Holland-on-Sea, admitted one count of making indecent images of children.

Paula Fell, mitigating, said a detailed pre-sentence report showed Mason had “extreme remorse”.

“He is very distressed and upset to find himself committing this act,” he said.

“He talks in the report of how he views himself as selfish.”

Ms Fell said Mason accepted his offence had caused upset to his wife and children.

“They have done nothing wrong and are having to suffer the consequences of that,” she said.

The court heard his children “look at him differently now”.

Ms Fell said Mason was not actively seeking out indecent images of children, but had “happened across” the eight pictures after consuming alcohol and looking at pornography.

Magistrates imposed a 12 month community order, requiring Mason to complete a 30 day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay a £415 fine.

He must pay prosecution costs of £105 and sign the sex offender’s register.

He will remain the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for five years which will limit and restrict his use of electronic devices capable of accessing the internet.