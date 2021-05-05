Traffic is being held on the A12 after an accident which is understood to involve a pedestrian.

The road is blocked Londonbound just before J26 for Eight Ash Green and the A1124.

Essex Police says it is at the scene of a collision between junction 26 to 27.

In a Tweet the force said: "Currently closed in both directions while we deal. Please avoid the area. We will update asap."

A Tweet from Essex Travel News said: "A12 Londonbound - Two lanes CLOSED between J28 (Colchester United Stadium) and J26 (Eight Ash Green/A1124) following an accident involving a lorry and a pedestrian.

"Long Delays back to J29 (Ardleigh Crown/A120). The road was fully closed earlier but one lane is now passing the scene.

"ALL LANES HAVE BEEN REOPENED northbound after traffic was held for the air ambulance to attend. Intermittent delays between J21 (Witham S/B1389) and J25 Tey/A120)."

We are on scene at a collision #A12, junction 26 to 27, #London bound. Currently closed in both directions while we deal. Please avoid the area. We will update asap. pic.twitter.com/wFqLGVdp2J — Essex Police (@EssexPoliceUK) May 5, 2021

Queues have started to build in both directions.

Traffic is queuing back to the Colchester United football stadium and past Marks Tey in the opposite direction.

