A children's mental health charity had its headquarters in Essex ransacked by crooks while staff were out fundraising.

Petty cash and foreign change were among the items taken during the raid on Kids Inspire’s base in Molrams Lane, Great Baddow.

Locks and glass were smashed by the thieves, who also splattered paint throughout the building.

It happened over the Bank Holiday weekend while Kids Inspire staff were raising money for the Captain Tom 100 Challenge by carrying out 100 acts of kindness.

Despite losing some of its income as a result of the raid, bosses say no personal data or patient details were stolen.

Clinical administration supervisor Christine Vincent said: “It was a real shock to come into the office and see the state left by the vandals.

"The team spent all day sweeping up glass, repairing broken locks and doors and clearing up paint and fire extinguisher foam that had been thrown around.

"This was all so that the building would be safe for our service users to return the following day to receive their therapeutic services.”

The break-in has been reported to police and is thought to have occurred after Friday (April 30) evening.

Head of operations, Vicky Haylock said: “Our office is a remote building on a temporary lease and sadly an alarm is not much of a deterrent.

“Our insurance excess is high, so it is not worth claiming for what has been taken and for the damage done.

She added: “The silver lining has been the supportive, kind comments we have received from the people of Essex.

“They have offered their time, money and services to help us get back to normal which has been lovely to see.”

Kids Inspire helps children, young people and families to recover from traumatic experiences and help to deal with emerging mental health difficulties.

Anyone with information about the incident should email communications@kidsinspire.org.uk or call 01245 348707.