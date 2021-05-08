COLCHESTER Zoo is one of the biggest attractions in Essex, and even in the east of England.

Its hundreds of species also make it one of the most interesting and varied places to work in the county.

And there are often opportunities at the Maldon Road attraction, particularly now it is now back open to the public.

The jobs available aren't just for those with animal-related qualifications either.

In fact, the zoo is often in need of tradespeople as well retail assistants and the like.

At the moment the zoo is advertising for two different roles:

Full-time Catering Supervisor

Play Area Assistant

Colchester Zoo reopened to visitors earlier this month.

In the fortnight since, it has proved extremely popular, with a restriction on the number of visitors per day to ensure social-distancing measures are complied with.

All visits must be booked in advance and there are a number of new rules in place for visitors to the attraction in order to keep visitor safe.

These include wearing face coverings at the inside parts of the zoo, restrictions on the number of visitors and using contactless payments wherever possible.

A statement on the zoo's website says: "Whilst we are doing all we can to enable visitors to have a safe and enjoyable visit, it is the responsibility of our visitors to ensure they follow the guidelines to ensure their safety and others around them.

"Together we can ensure the zoo remains a safe place to visit for everyone."

There are more details about what each job entails on the website as well as the closing date for applications and information on how to apply.

To find out more or apply, visit www.colchester-zoo.com/careers/colchester-zoo-vacancies.