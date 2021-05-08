A popular coffee company is looking for staff across Essex as part of a hiring spree.

Starbucks recently launched a search for 400 roles as the cafe chain prepares for a busy summer.

The company, which was founded in Seattle 50 years ago, will recruit positions across almost 200 sites.

Some of those positions are at the branch in Braintree Retail Park.

According to the company website, it is currently recruiting for a store supervisor and baristas.

The cafe is currently closed but is set to reopen on May 17, when indoor hospitality can open as part of the roadmap out of lockdown.

There are other positions available at Lakeside for a barista and supervisor and the same positions at the West Thurrock Retail Park.

The Chelmsford high street branch is also recruiting a store supervisor and baristas.

The new hiring plans will primarily fill “natural vacancies” from staff who choose to leave the business who were not replaced during the pandemic.

Starbucks currently employs 3,664 staff across the UK.

Read more:

Alex Rayner, general manager at Starbucks UK, said: “It has been incredibly difficult to be a high-street retailer in the last year as the Covid-19 pandemic has placed operating restrictions on our business which have impacted our profitability dramatically.

“But our priority the entire time has been to keep our people employed, avoid making redundancies in our company-operated stores and be prepared to safely re-open as restrictions ease.

“That’s why I’m really pleased we are now in a position to rebuild our workforce by offering 400 jobs, as we are optimistic about the future of the business.”