There is no denying the pandemic has made our lives that bit more stressful in the last 12 months.

So a spa day treat may be just what you need once lockdown ends.

Spas were allowed to reopen last month and later this month will be able to offer overnight stays again, as well as offer food and drink on the premises.

So we have taken a look at Trip Advisor to find the best rated spas across Essex.

Adonia Hammam Spa, Westcliff

The spa is based on authentic Moroccan traditions and offers a fusion of ancient therapies and contemporary holistic treatments.

Customers praised the "beautiful, clean decor and incredible treatments."

Treatements start from £55.

Bannatyne Health Club & Spa - Colchester, Kingsford Park

Reviewers praised the spa's "friendly and attentive" staff and said they had a "amazing and relaxing time."

Spa days start from around £39.

The Garden Spa, Benfleet

The Garden Spa offers you the chance to enjoy a wide range of tranquil treatments.

It specialises in a complete premium waxing system that is designed to make your waxing experience virtually pain free.

One customer said: "My experience was brilliant, I felt completely comfortable the whole time."

Treatments start from as little as £7.

Lifehouse Spa, Thorpe-Le-Soken

Reviewers recommend this spa for its "extremely helpful staff and brilliant facilities and treatments."

It offers a number of treatments, facials, pedicures, massages with hot stones and much more.

A spa day costs from £99 per person.

Roslin Retreat, Thorpe Bay

Guests can enjoy a spa day from £72 with massage, facial, prosecco and lunch or afternoon team.

One reviewer said: "The spa retreat has a vast array of treatments to leave you feeling refreshed and relaxed and therapists always put you at ease."