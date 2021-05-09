A number of Essex-based businesses have been recognised as winners of The Queen’s Award for Enterprise for 2020.

The Queen’s Award is recognised globally and can make a significant difference to business.

The awards celebrate achievement for business and are key in recognising prestigious business and their successes.

They are granted to businesses with outstanding achievement in one of four categories:

International Trade,

Innovation,

Sustainable Development,

Promoting Opportunity (through social mobility)

Miles Adcock, Chairman of the Success Essex Board commented: “This is a great achievement, highlighting Essex as the home of Innovation and enterprise.

"It is a great opportunity which Essex business has ably demonstrated its ability to grasp.

"I would encourage Essex businesses to apply for next year’s process, for this well-respected and internationally-recognised award.”

The winning organisations from Essex were:

• Ground Control Limited in Billericay (Queen’s Award for Innovation)

• Biosure UK Limited in Waltham Abbey (Queen’s Award for Innovation)

• SJM Alloys and Metals Limited in Loughton (Queen’s Award for International Trade)

• Global Resale Ltd in Braintree (Queen’s Award for International Trade)

• Clipper Retail Ltd in Colchester (Queen’s Award for International Trade)

Perry Glading, Chairman of the Opportunity South Essex Board, commented: “I wish to congratulate those business from Essex who have been successful in receiving a Queens Award for Enterprise.

"This is a prestigious award and demonstrates the quality of businesses that have made Essex their home over many years.

"I would also wish to encourage businesses across Essex to consider putting themselves forward for the next round of awards and build upon our excellent reputation for enterprise.”