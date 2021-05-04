A GP surgery has hit out at the vandals who plastered the front door of the practice with anti-Covid-19 vaccination stickers.

The “idiotic and dangerous” messages were found stuck to the front door of Mersea Island Medical Practice this morning and staff are struggling to remove them.

In a post, the surgery said: “This morning we have been greeted by anti-Covid vaccination stickers, plastered all over our front door.

“A quick attempt at removing these stickers by the staff prior to welcoming our first patients this morning has proven unsuccessful.

“To save us wasting precious NHS resources on both trawling through our CCTV to identify the culprit and then removing these stickers, perhaps that person might like to return to remove the stickers.”

The surgery warned if the stickers remain after 12pm today, the CCTV will be handed over to the police and a report of criminal damage will be filed.

The surgery added: “Whilst we appreciate some may deem this an over-reaction, the Practice takes a zero tolerance approach to such matters and feels strongly against the intentions of the perpetrator.

“The intended messages on these stickers are aiming to spread idiotic and dangerous messages, with the intention to undermine the huge efforts and success of the NHS Covid vaccination programme.”