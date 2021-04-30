THIS month was the coldest April for almost a century, UK weather experts have said.

The Met Office says frost and clear conditions combined for a chilly month, despite long spells of sunshine.

Provisional figures from the Met Office's National Climate Information Centre show April had the third lowest average temperature since records began back in 1884.

In fact, the average temperature in April was the lowest seen in Britain since 1922.

There were high levels of air frost, not seen since 1960.

According to the Met Office, the number of air frosts seen this month, 13, was more typical for December, January of February.

The ground frosted over on 22 days compared with an April average of 12 days.

Met Office confirms it has been the coldest April for almost 100 years. Picture: Met Office

But despite the low minimum temperatures and frosty conditions, there has been a large amount of sunshine.

April has been the UK's second sunniest on record, with 218.8 hours recorded. This could rise further after Friday.

The number of sunshine hours were 48 per cent up on an average April and each country in the UK saw this measure rise significantly compared with normal.

Senior Scientist at the Met Office’s National Climate Information Centre Mike Kendon said: “April has been an incredibly notable month in terms of the statistics.

"Despite temperatures remaining stubbornly low in many areas, long days of sunshine was the norm and well ahead of averages, especially in northern England, Wales and Scotland.

“A long, prolonged spell of dry and settled conditions was only interrupted by a wet few days in western Scotland in the first half of the month, and cold nights have been the norm across the UK, especially in northern England and Scotland, with the lowest reading coming in at –9.4°c at Tulloch Bridge on April 12."

“Areas of high pressure have become established over or around the UK, feeding-in cold conditions and creating clear nights allowing any heat to escape.

"The high pressure has tended to prevent April shower activity that we might more typically expect to see at this time of year.

"The clear skies by day have allowed temperatures to rise in strong spring sunshine, only to be lost again over night.

"Early in the month we saw a cold plunge of Arctic maritime air bringing wintry showers with lying snow in some locations, particularly northern Scotland.”