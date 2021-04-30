A MAN accused of murdering a woman in Jaywick is set to enter a plea to the charge in June.

Bobby Nethercott, 31, is alleged to have assaulted Michelle Cooper during a disturbance on April 23.

Ms Cooper died in Colchester Hospital two days later after suffering head trauma.

Nethercott, of Park Square East, Jaywick, is charged with murder and two counts of assault occasioning actually bodily harm.

At Chelmsford Crown Court, he was remanded in custody until a plea and trial preparation hearing on June 4.

A 28-year-old man arrested on suspicion of affray has been released on bail until May 22.

A 20-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been further arrested on suspicion of murder and affray has been released on bail until May 24.

A 20-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been further arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on bail until May 20.

A 25-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been further arrested on suspicion of murder and affray has been released on bail until May 24.

A 17-year-old arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been further arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on bail until May 21.