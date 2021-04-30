Girls Aloud star Nadine Coyle will perform at Essex Pride this year, organisers have announced.

The festival, which celebrates the LGBT+ community in the county, takes place in August in Central Park, Chelmsford.

Nadine has been confirmed as the first performer for the festival, which has been running since 2003.

Best known for her time with Girls Aloud, Nadine also released a solo album, Insatiable, in 2010.

She's also appeared on I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, finishing in fifth place in 2019.

This year she featured in the celebrity Bake Off episode in aid of Stand Up to Cancer.

Announcing her appearance on Facebook, Essex Pride said: "We are Proud to announce that the Insatiable Nadine Coyle from Girls Aloud, will be performing live on stage at Essex Pride.

Let’s hope it’s a 'Long Hot Summer'."

Essex Pride is a not for profit charity run on behalf of the LGBT+ community in Essex by a volunteer board of Trustees.

The proceeds from ticket sales and fundraising go towards putting on the event each year.

Three hosts have already been revealed for the day as Nina Ambrose, Natalie Cook and Saski.

Stallholders will set up in the park with food and drink also available for revellers.

There will also be an ever popular after party on the day.

Essex Price 2021 takes place on Saturday, August 21.

There are three tickets available - adults, child and family.

Children under 13 go free when accompanied by a paying adult.

There are two releases for tickets.

Tickets available now are £15 for adults, £7.50 for juniors and £30 for families.

Those bought closer to or on the day are priced at £20 for adults, £10 for juniors and £40 for a family ticket.

Visitors are advised to buy their ticket before attending, even if it is on the day, as it will speed up entry to the event.

To find out more about Essex Pride or book tickets, visit www.essexpride.org.