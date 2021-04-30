AT the top of many people's lists of dream places to work in the borough would probably be Colchester Zoo.
There can't be many more exciting places to work and we're sure no two days are the same.
And there are often opportunities at the Maldon Road attraction, particularly now it is now back open to the public.
At the moment the zoo is advertising for, amongst other roles, a new senior animal keeper.
The "exciting position" would see the successful applicant join the keeper team working with a range of carnivore, primate, bird and hoofstock species.
The jobs available aren't just for those with animal-related qualifications either.
In fact, the zoo is often in need of tradespeople as well retail assistants and the like.
At the moment the zoo is advertising for six different roles.
Here are the positions available at the moment:
- Admissions Assistant (Temporary Seasonal)
- Full-time Welder
- Full-time Labourer
- Full-time Catering Supervisor
- Senior Animal Keeper
- Retail Assistant (Temporary Seasonal)
A statement on the zoo's website says: "Whilst we are doing all we can to enable visitors to have a safe and enjoyable visit, it is the responsibility of our visitors to ensure they follow the guidelines to ensure their safety and others around them.
"Together we can ensure the zoo remains a safe place to visit for everyone."
There are more details about what each job entails on the website as well as the closing date for applications and information on how to apply.
To find out more or apply, visit www.colchester-zoo.com/careers/colchester-zoo-vacancies.