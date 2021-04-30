The first May bank holiday is nearly upon us, which means a lovely long weekend for most of us most Brits.

But the Bank Holidays mean there will be some disruption to our favourite supermarkets' opening hours.

Many chains won't be open for as long on Monday, so it is worth taking note.

Tesco

Tesco superstores and Tesco Extra stores will be open as usual on Saturday and Sunday. On Monday they will be open from 8am to 6pm.

Tesco Express stores will be open as usual across the three day weekend.

Asda

Stores across Essex will be open their usual hours on Saturday and Sunday.

It is expected most stores will be open from 8am – 8pm on Monday.

Sainsbury's

It is much the same picture at Sainsbury's over the bank holiday.

Stores will be open their usual hours on Saturday and Sunday.

It is expected larger stores will be open from 8am – 8pm on Monday.

Some stores, for example the shop in Colchester town centre, will only be open until 7pm.

Sainsbury's Local stores will keep to the same opening hours.

Aldi

German supermarket Aldi will be open throughout the bank holiday weekend for shoppers across the region.

There opening hours this weekend are:

Saturday May 1: 8am to 10pm

Sunday May 2: 10am to 4pm

Monday May 3: 8am to 8pm

Lidl

During the Bank Holiday, Lidl has confirmed the majority of stores across England and Wales will be open from 8am to 8pm.

There will be normal opening hours across Saturday and Sunday.

Waitrose

Most Waitrose stores are expected to be open 9am to 6pm on bank holiday Monday.

Normal opening hours apply elsewhere.