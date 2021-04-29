DELIGHTED zookeepers have welcomed the birth of two adorable warthog piglets at the attraction.

Adults Hermione and Moja have become first time parents to the two little piglets, which were born late last month.

New dad Moja is said to have grown in confidence and the group is fast becoming a solid family unit.

Colchester Zoo welcomes the arrival of two warthog piglets. Picture: Josh Dennington/Colchester Zoo

A spokesman for the zoo said: "This new family continue to do well and, in recent weeks, the two little ones have begun to spend more time outside exploring and can often be seen snuggled up with dad for a well-earned rest.

"Our warthogs are fed a mixture of fruit, vegetables, hay and pellets, which ensures they get all the vitamins and minerals they need.

"Warthogs are currently listed as least concern on the IUCN Red List of endangered species, due to the species being widely distributed across sub-Saharan Africa.

"It is hoped that Hermione and Moja will continue to breed successfully and help maintain the population of this species, but for now, this small family group can be seen enjoying time together during the warm spring weather at Edge of Africa."

Colchester Zoo is now back open again after lockdown.

To find out more, visit www.colchester-zoo.com.