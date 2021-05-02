HERE are the death notices published in the Gazette this week:

NAOMI LOUIE BENNETT: Passed away at home on 1st April 2021 after a long illness, aged 78 years. A much loved mother to Joe. Dearly loved sister to Cynthia, Violet and Allister. Will be greatly missed by all the family and her many friends from the social groups she belonged to, plus her numerous pen pal friends worldwide. A celebration of life service will be held on Thursday 20th May, at St Lawrence Church, Rowhedge at 11.30am. The cortege will leave her home in Rowhedge at 11.10am. The committal will take place at Colchester Crematorium at 12.30pm followed by light refreshments at the Starlight Tea Chapel. Funeral service will be available in a live online webcast, email Joe at joebennett00@gmail.com for details and link. Flowers can be sent to the East of England Co-op Funeral Services 89 Wimpole Road, Colchester, CO1 2DB Donations may be made to either the East Anglian Children's Hospice or Cancer Research.

JOSEPHINE ‘JO’ SPURGEON (NÉE BESWICK): Died peacefully in her sleep on 25th March 2021. Much loved Mum to Gill and Emma and Nan to Dan and Isabel. She was also a well loved and respected former employee of East of England Co-operative Society. She will be greatly missed by everyone. Funeral Service to take place on Tuesday 4th May 2021, due to Covid restrictions this is limited to immediate family and friends only. Donations in memory of Jo, to the Essex Wildlife Trust may be made via https://www.dignityfunerals.co.uk/funeral-notices/25-03-2021-josephine-spurgeon/

JEAN ANN FAIRS NÉE BIRKIN: Passed away peacefully on Monday 12th April 2021, aged 70. Devoted Wife to John, Much loved Mum to Simon and Amanda and treasured Nanna. Private family funeral to be held on Thursday 13th May 2021 at 11.00am. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St Helena Hospice may be given via www.hunnaball.co.uk All enquiries to Hunnaball of Colchester, York House, 41 Mersea Road, Colchester, CO2 7QT. Tel 01206 760049.

RICHARD COLIN FISHER: Passed away peacefully at Colchester General Hospital on 23rd March 2021, aged 88 years. Beloved Husband to Sally, will always be missed.

JULIE MARGARET BONNINGTON: Sadly passed away on 11th March 2021, aged 62. Funeral to be held at Colchester Crematorium on the 26th April 2021. Due to current restrictions the service is by invite only. c/o Co-op Funeralcare, 12a St Johns Road CO4 0JW.

MAVIS ‘MIV’ BURGESS (NÉE PORTER): Mavis 'Miv' Burgess (née Porter) 81, of Orford Drive, Oulton passed away at home on 26 March 2021 after a brief illness. Beloved Wife of the late Roy, wonderful Mum to Tracey and Son-in Law Martin, she will be very much missed by all those who knew and loved her. Mavis was a member of the North Lowestoft United Reform Church since moving to Lowestoft from Colchester. She was a key member of the food bank team at the church and helped out at their weekly coffee mornings for many years. Enquiries to Gordon Barber Funeral Directors, 10 Oulton Road, Lowestoft NR32 4QP. Tel: 01502 442809. No flowers please, but donations in memory of Mavis can be made to Battersea Cats and Dogs Home.

JOSEPHINE (JO) MCSWEENEY: Sadly passed peacefully away in her sleep at home on the 4th April, aged 91. Deeply loved and missed by her Children, Grandchildren and all her friends, neighbours and those who cared for her. All enquiries to Hunnaball of Colchester, York House, 41 Mersea Road, Colchester CO2 7QT. Tel: 01206 760049.

PETER FREDERICK THOMAS CLARK: Passed away on 6th April 2021 Aged 79 years. Dearly loved Husband to Brenda. A much loved Dad, Grandad and Great Grandad and a dear friend to many. A private family funeral will be held, but donations in memory of Pete can be made to Cancer Research UK on line at www.eastofengland.coop/funerals/muchloved or sent c/o East of England Co-op Funeral Services 89 Wimpole Road, Colchester, CO1 2DB.

CHRISTINE ELIZABETH KETTLE: Passed away peacefully on 11th April 2021 aged 71 years. Devoted Mum to Teresa and Tina. Treasured Nan and Great Nanny. Always in our hearts and thoughts. Due to current restrictions a private family funeral service will take place followed by burial at Colchester Cemetery. Donations for WWF in memory of Christine may be made at www.christinekettle.muchloved.com

SUSAN EAREY NÉE LITTLER: Passed away suddenly at home on Sunday 4th April 2021 aged 43. Dearly loved Daughter to Elizabeth and Bernard and Sister to Peter. Will be greatly missed by Mark and all those who knew and loved her. Private family funeral service to take place on Friday 14th May 2021 at 10.15am. Flowers welcome. All enquiries to Hunnaball of Colchester, York House, 41 Mersea Road, Colchester, CO2 7QT Tel 01206 760049.

BERNARD BARKER: Sadly passed away on 11 April 2021. Much loved Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather, who will be greatly missed. Funeral to be held at Weeley Crematorium on 26 May 2021 at 11.45. No flowers, but donations if desired via bernardbarker.muchloved.com

KENNETH HENRY TAYLOR: Passed away peacefully in Chelmsford aged 95 on Friday 19th March 2021 after a life of many adventures, a devoted and loving Father to Andrew, Clare and Richard, a passionate Glider Pilot and Sailor and a good friend to many. Service to be held at Colchester Cemetery and Crematorium on Monday 10th May at 11am. Donations can be made to to Wateraid UK, a charity Ken was passionate to support and may be sent c/o East of England Co-operative Funeral Services, 1-3 Chapel Road, Tiptree, CO5 0RA Telephone 01621 279999 or via the following link; kenneth-henry-taylor.muchloved.com

BARRY JOHN ETCHES: Passed away at home on 3rd April 2021, aged 78 years. Much loved Brother of Peter, sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. Funeral Service to take place at Colchester Crematorium on Tuesday 18th May 2021 at 12:30 p.m. Donations, if desired, to British Heart Foundation may be sent via www.hunnaball.co.uk All enquiries to Hunnaball of Colchester, York House, 41 Mersea Road, Colchester CO2 7QT Tel: 01206 760049.