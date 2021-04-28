Foreign holidays could be permitted to resume next month.

May 17 is the earliest date for the resumption of overseas leisure travel for people in England, under the Westminster Government’s road map for easing restrictions.

Destinations will be categorised as “red”, “amber” or “green”, with different quarantine and testing requirements.

If you go to a green country you will not need to self-isolate, and will only need one post-arrival test.

People returning from amber countries must quarantine at home for 10 days and take two post-arrival tests.

The Government has not set a publication date for the list countries, but there is speculation it will be released next week.

Assessments will be based on a range of factors, including the proportion of a country’s population that has been vaccinated, rates of infection, emerging new variants, and the country’s access to reliable scientific data and genomic sequencing.

A number of popular destinations have expressed their desire for the return of UK holidaymakers this summer.

Portugal hopes tourists will be back in May, while Spain is planning to reopen for international visitors in June.

Destinations are likely to require holidaymakers to show evidence they have received a coronavirus vaccine or taken a recent negative test.

Grant Shapps confirmed on Wednesday that people in England will be able to display their status using the NHS app.