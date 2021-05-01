A POPULAR TV show which tackles the most cluttered and dirty homes in Britain is looking for participants from Essex.

Channel 5's Filthy House SOS is back and the producers are looking to find more people who need a helping hand to transform their home.

Professional cleaners Richard and Brennan are passionate about helping people overcome their clutter and dirt issues.

Brennan said: "We want to transform people’s homes, whilst also teaching tips and tricks to help keep it spotless.

The duo clean and declutter homes within the space of four days, completely free of charge.

Richard added: "No job is too tough for us.

"If you have a house you need expert help to clean, we want to hear from you."

Filming for the show will take place between April and October.

For more information on how to apply, please contact cleaning@flyingsaucertv.com or visit https://form.jotform.com/201614460158348