PREMIERSHIP striker Andy Carroll scored with his family by taking them on a visit to Clacton Pier.

The 32-year-old was on the substitutes bench for Newcastle United in their match against Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday and then enjoyed a day out at the seaside attraction the next day.

Carroll, who is married to reality TV star Billi Mucklow from The Only Way is Essex, spent a couple of hours on the rides with his family.

The frontman started his career at Newcastle before a £35 million move to Liverpool.

He then signed for West Ham, initially on loan and then permanently, before returning to his boyhood club where he is currently helping them to avoid relegation.

He played nine times for England.

Carroll and his wife still live in Essex with their two sons, Arlo and Wolf Nine.

Read more:

Pier director Billy Ball said it had been another busy weekend for the attraction, its second since reopening outdoors following the lockdown.

“There were plenty of families around enjoying themselves, including the former England striker and his group who visited on Sunday,” he said.

“He seemed a really friendly guy and was happy to pose for photos and sign autographs for football fans.”

The rest of the pier – and its indoor facilities – are due to reopen on May 17.