AN investigation has been launched after a glider plane crashed into a farmer’s field leaving the pilot with serious injuries.

Emergency services put a 100 metre cordon in place after a light aircraft smashed into a field near Fordham Road in Wormingford.

The Gazette understands firefighters and an air ambulance were on scene from about 2.30pm on Friday and rescued a man, aged in his 70s, from the wreckage of a glider.

A source said: “The glider had crashed into farmland in Wormingford.

“The pilot had suffered two broken legs, a suspected broken pelvis and broken arms.”

An Essex County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Firefighters were called to Fordham Road in Wormingford at 2.27pm on Friday.

“On arrival, crews reported that a light aircraft had crash landed and crews put a 100 metre cordon in place while making the scene safe by 3.27pm.

“The casualty was left in the care of the ambulance service.”

A spokeswoman for the Air Accidents Investigations Branch confirmed a full investigation has been launched into the crash with investigators on site on Friday.

A report will be published after the inquiry is concluded.

A spokesman for Essex and Herts Air Ambulance said: “The air ambulance was tasked to assist the ambulance trust, Essex Police and Essex County Fire and Rescue Service, with a male patient trauma incident.

“Teams worked together on scene to optimise patient outcome.”

An East of England Ambulance Trust spokeswoman said two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle arrived at the scene after a call was received regarding the crash.

She said: “The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance also attended.

“One patient was transported by air ambulance to Addenbrookes Hospital in Cambridgeshire.”

An Essex Police spokesman confirmed a man, aged in his 70s had been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

He added: “We were called to reports a glider had crash landed at an airfield.”

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 663 of April 23, or Crimestoppers on anonymously on 0800 555 111.