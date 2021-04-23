This is the face of a sexual predator deemed to be a danger to children by the courts after he took a picture of a young boy who was naked from the waist down.

David Record, 63, was on license after a previous offence when he took the indecent image.

Chelmsford Crown Court heard he tried to conceal the picture from police officers who visited his home in September 2019 by hiding it behind another picture.

The court heard he had asked the boy to take off his clothes.

Record, of Marine Parade, Dovercourt, was released from prison in 2018 after serving part of an 11 year sentence for offences including attempted rape, indecent assault, gross indecency with a child and taking indecent images of children.

Read more: Dangerous predator with 30-year history of offending took indecent snap of boy

Following his conviction in 2011, he was placed in the sex offenders register for life.

Recorder Simon Mayo QC said Record’s offending was aggravated by his “appalling” record of offences against children extending over three decades.

The court heard Record had already served a prison sentence imposed in August 2019 for breaching a sexual harm prevention order.

He admitted taking an indecent photograph of a child and was sentenced for his latest offence on Thursday.

Judge Mayo said: “Your previous convictions reveal you’ve been a threat to children for nearly three decades.

“The offences for which you were convicted in 2011 dated back as early as 1990.

“In light of your recent offending and everything else I’ve read about you, I come to the sure and certain conclusion you will continue to be a threat children for many years to come.”

Record was deemed to be a dangerous offender and received an extended sentence of seven years, with two years to be served in custody and five years on license.

For news updates straight to your inbox, sign up to our court and crime newsletter here.

For the latest on crime and court, visit our dedicated Facebook page here.