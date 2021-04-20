POLICE have spent hours on the scene of a huge cannabis farm discovered in an abandoned warehouse.

Officers were first made aware of the strong smell of the Class B drug eminating from the building, in Hythe Station Road, Colchester, yesterday.

Witnesses reported seeing a number of police vehicles outside the property in the afternoon.

Presence - forensics workers remained on the scene this morning

One neighbour said she saw police cut the chain on a gate leading to the warehouse yesterday afternoon.

"I saw two police vans go in and they've been there ever since," she said.

"It was about 8 o'clock when they were cutting the chain and there were six people outside.

"The smell was really strong outside, it was going through the whole street.

"I had thought the building was disused office space."

Cordon - the property remained cordoned off and a strong smell of cannabis remained

Another neighbour reported seeing officers venture onto the roof of the building.

"I assume they've been there all night," she said.

"The building has been disused since before lockdown.

"I haven't seen any activity other than a white van often parked outside there most nights."

Forensics - officers were dismantling the farm throughout the morning

A man is due in court today charged with cultivation of cannabis.

It comes after officers discovered more than 6,000 cannabis plants with an estimated value of more than £2 million.

Rition Mone, 25, of Hythe Station Road, Colchester was due to appear in Colchester Magistrates’ Court this morning.

