A PRESTIGIOUS wedding venue says Essex County Council is “shooting itself in the foot” in its decision to pause new wedding bookings.

Wedding venues have been hit hard by postponements triggered by the pandemic.

Now Paul Milsom, who runs Le Talbooth and Milsom Weddings in Dedham, feels the council’s decision to stop new bookings until October will be damaging to venues across Essex.

He said: “We are now unable to book new wedding ceremonies until September 31.

“This is an unacceptable situation to be in after the dreadful 18 months the industry has suffered.

“At last we have the excitement of being able to trade and fulfil the dreams of all those brides and grooms who have had their plans and aspirations so badly affected by the pandemic.

“The Government and local authorities have spent millions to keep the wedding industry afloat so to put this all at risk, just as we are allowed to open up, is a bit like shooting oneself in the foot.

“I hope sense will prevail and the council will review its decision.

“After all when demand outstrips supply there is a simple answer, recruit more registrars or incentivise the existing team to work longer hours.”