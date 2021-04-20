LOVE-STRUCK couples arranging to tie the knot will be forced to wait until October after Essex County Council stopped taking new bookings.

The council, which supplies registrars to non-religious venues, said it acted due to the high demand created by postponed ceremonies due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bosses stressed no weddings will be cancelled and all those already booked will be honoured.

But new couples looking to book date will have to wait until October at the earliest.

An Essex County Council spokesperson said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has created a massive pent-up demand for wedding services.

“There are the weddings which were postponed last year and the normal number of weddings which take place every year.

“Roadmap restrictions are still in place for weddings until at least June 21 and possibly beyond.

“Demand for weddings this summer is, therefore, much higher than usual.

“The numbers of weddings already booked to take place this summer in Essex already exceed 2019 levels and are 15 per cent higher than the average annual numbers for the last five years.

Read more:

“When taking bookings we have to ensure we are able to service them, so we have had to place a cap on the number of weddings taking place over the summer months – albeit that cap is 15 per cent higher than previous years.

“No weddings have been cancelled, there is simply a pause on booking new ones.

“Once we have recruited more staff, we will endeavour to take on new bookings where possible.

“We must all be mindful that the Covid-19 situation and restrictions could change at short notice.

“Essex County Council needs to be sensible. It would be reckless to book in too many extra weddings and not being able to staff them.”

A spokesperson for Colchester Weddings said: “In line with Covid regulations, we are currently facilitating weddings at the Town Hall and, from May 17, will resume hosting ceremonies at Colchester Castle too.

“Needless to say, we will continue to work with Essex County Council over the coming months to do everything we can to minimise disruption and waiting times for all our customers.”