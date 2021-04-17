The nation fell silent on Saturday as Prince Philip's funeral marked a life of service, devotion and duty.
The Queen and her family gathered to say farewell to the Duke of Edinburgh, as therest of the world watched on.
St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle was decorated with Philip’s insignia reflecting his many roles in public life and his connections with many nations, and his coffin was brought there in a customised Land Rover he helped design.
The Queen, who was married to Philip for 73 years, wore a face mask as she led 30 mourners under limits required by current coronavirus laws.
