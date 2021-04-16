ADDITIONAL collection points for Covid self-test kits are being set up at libraries and venues across Essex.

From May 4, 34 library collection points will be in operation across the county, with 14 new ones joining the 20 launched last month.

There will now be sites in each of the 12 districts of Essex.

More than 150,000 individual Covid test kits have already been collected from libraries since the new collection point system launched.

Essex County Council set up the sites to make asymptomatic testing more accessible for residents.

Director of Public Health Dr Mike Gogarty said: “The extra 14 library collection sites announced today will no doubt make a real difference to testing capacity across the county.

“It is really positive and reassuring to see that so many tests have already been distributed in such a short space of time, and that is testament to the residents of Essex doing the right thing and protecting others by making sure they are doing regular testing.

“As restrictions ease and people start to meet up with others outdoors, the need for people who aren’t showing symptoms to take part in regular testing is more vital than ever.

"We know that residents are eager to take part in self-testing and by setting up even more convenient collection points within local communities, we can ensure they have regular access to testing kits to complete twice a week.

“If regular testing is not something you have considered previously and you are not already accessing self-tests in another way, I urge you to pick up test kits from your nearest community collection point, complete them regularly and help to keep your friends and family safe.”

These are the new library collection sites being added:

Hadleigh Library - Monday, Tuesday and Thursday 9am - 5pm, Friday 9am-5.30pm & Saturday 9am-5pm

South Benfleet Library - Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 9am-5pm

Wivenhoe Library - Tuesday 9am-5pm, Thursday 9am-5.30pm and Saturday 9am-2pm - launching Tuesday

West Mersea Library - Tuesday 9am-5pm, Friday 9am-5.30pm & Saturday 9am-2pm - launching Tuesday

Thaxted Library - Tuesday 12pm-5pm, Friday & Saturday 9am - 2pm - launching Wednesday

Wickham Bishops Library - Monday 9am-5pm, Wednesday & Saturday 9am-1pm - launching Wednesday

Ingatestone Library - Monday 1pm-5.30pm, Wednesday & Saturday 9am-2pm - launching Thursday

Shenfield Library - Monday - Wednesday 9am-5pm, Friday 9am-5.30pm & Saturday 9am-5pm - launching next Friday

Trinity Row, South Woodham Ferrers -launching next Friday

Tye Green Library - Tuesday 2pm-5.30pm, Thursday 9am-5pm & Saturday 9am-3pm - launching Thursday, April 29

Chipping Ongar Library - Tuesday 9am-5pm, Wednesday 9am-5.30pm, Friday 9am-5pm and Saturday 9am - launching, Friday April 30

Loughton Central Library - Monday - Saturday 9am-5pm - launching Thursday, April 29

Rochford Library - Tuesday 9am-5.30pm, Thursday, Friday and Saturday 9am-5pm - launching Tuesday, May 4

Hockley Library - Tuesday & Thursday 9am-5pm, Friday 9am-5.30pm & Saturday 9am-5pm - launching Tuesday, May 4

The LFT tests are supposed to be quick and easy to do, but a dedicated helpline has been set up for those who need support. Call 03337 726 144.

Anyone requiring additional assistance will be supported and can book a PCR test at one of the many mobile testing units operating across Essex.

Visit www.essex.gov.uk/news/covid-19-self-testing-even-more-accessible.