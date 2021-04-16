A FATHER accidentally struck three teenagers with a car without realising when he attempted to flee the scene of an attack, a court heard.

Brett Hart took to the witness box during a trial at Chelmsford Crown Court.

He struck a 17-year-old girl and her two friends with his partner’s Volkswagen Golf following a confrontation outside his home in Elmden Court, Clacton.

He denies attempted murder and instead claims he was trying to flee in a panic when a group of young men punched him and smashed the windscreen of the car.

Hart, 35, told the jury he arrived outside his home as a passenger in the Golf alongside his partner Rebecca Grant and her son, when a seven-seater car pulled up at the same time.

He said around six males got out and were screaming out the name Brett Hart.

He said the men marched towards his home. He told the jury he exited the Golf and knocked on a neighbour’s door to tell them to call the police.

Hart told the jury some of the group had gained entry to his home and were attacking his 16-year-old son, Brett Hart junior.

“I could see his head bouncing off the wall as one of them punched him,” he said.

He said he was able to get the attackers out of the house, but said damage was caused as the group continued to kick and strike the door.

Hart said he and his son took baseball bats outside.

He told the jury his son was punched to the ground and kicked, before he got into the driver’s seat of the Golf with a view to fleeing the scene.

As he drove away from the scene, he said the car veered to the right because of the way the steering wheel had been left when his partner parked.

He denies any knowledge of striking anyone with the car.

Judge Patricia Lynch QC directed to jury to find Grant, 38, of Mendlesham Close, Clacton, not guilty of perverting the course of justice.

She also directed the jury to clear Hart on three counts of attempted grievous bodily harm.

Hart denies attempted murder, causing grievous bodily harm, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and two counts of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm.

The trial continues.

