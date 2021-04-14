A three-vehicle crash is blocking part of the A12 near Colchester.

The northbound carriageway is blocked just before junction 29, the Ardleigh Crown and A120 interchange, this afternoon.

A crash has taken place involving three vehicles.

Traffic is currently stationary in the area. 

Drivers are advised to avoid the section of road if at all possible.

More to follow.

