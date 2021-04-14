THE county’s top police chief has heaped praise on officers who rescued a woman in crisis from a car park roof after a four-hour stand-off.

Chief Constable BJ Harrington congratulated the officers on “saving a life” after a woman headed to the top of St John’s multi-storey car park, in Southway, Colchester.

Essex Police were called to the car park at about 9.35pm on Tuesday.

One witness, who works as a taxi driver, reported seeing about seven police cars parked outside the car park from about 10pm until 2am.

“Southway was closed in both directions from around 10pm or 11pm until very late, at least 2am,” he said.

A police spokesman said: “We were called to concerns for the welfare of a woman on the top of a car park.

“Officers attended and a woman was brought to safety in the early hours of this morning.

“She has been sectioned under the Mental Health Act.”

Read more: Woman rescued from top of Colchester car park amid welfare concerns

A spokeswoman for the East of England Ambulance Service added: “We were called to Osborne Street in Colchester at around 9.50pm last night to reports of concerns for a woman’s welfare.

“We sent an ambulance, ambulance officer vehicle and our hazardous area response team.

“A female patient was transported to Colchester Hospital for further assessment and care.”

Mr Harrington took to social media to praise the teams for helping the woman.

He said: “Reading overnight reports and another life saved by officers in Essex Police.

“Person in mental health crisis talked down from height after four and a half hours and passed safely into medical care.

“This heroism, compassion and professionalism rarely makes the media.”

Reading overnight reports & another life saved by officers @EssexPoliceUK Person in mental health crisis talked down from height after 4.5 hrs. Passed safely into medical care. This heroism, compassion & professionalism rarely makes the media. #Proud #ProtectingandServingEssex — BJHarrington CC (@BJH251) April 14, 2021

Colchester residents took to social media to praise the emergency service workers for saving her life.

One said: “I was on the bus last night and the driver told me about it.

“I could not stop thinking about them and really hoped they hadn’t jumped.

“I really hope she gets the help she deserves and needs.

“Thank you to our wonderful services that helped save that lady’s life in her hour of need.”

Others called for better safety measures on the car park roof.

For court and crime updates, follow our dedicated Facebook page.