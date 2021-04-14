POLICE seized 37 dogs, including seven dead puppies, after raiding an address in Feering.
The animals were found at an address in Langley Green, Feering, at about 4pm on Friday.
A total of 37 dogs were seized, including eight live and seven dead puppies.
Unfortunately another dog had to be put to sleep at the scene.
All of the surviving dogs have been left in the care of the RSPCA.
The joint operation involved officers from Colchester and Braintree's community policing teams.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "A 37-year-old woman from Feering was arrested on suspicion of offences against animals.
"She has been released under investigation."
