While rules are being relaxed across the UK we may finally be able to enjoy a bit more of an adventure.

And if you'd prefer to stay closer to home then there is plenty on offer.

According to a poll by VisitEngland, the experiences Brits are most looking forward to include eating fish and chips, listening to the jingle of an ice cream van, or smelling the waft of sea air.

The England’s Coast project has taken a look at some of the incredible seafood experiences you can enjoy across the country.

And a day out in Essex is one of the highlights.

“England’s Seafood Coast offers some of the best produce in the world. Passionate chefs are transforming fresh and local ingredients into fantastic dishes all around our coastline,” said Samantha Richardson, Director National Coastal Tourism Academy.

“Many of our food producers use traditional and sustainable methods, while fish markets, boat trips and cooking experiences are on offer all over the coast.

"This is the perfect year for a foodie break and discovering the excellent cuisine and seafood this country offers.”

A boat trip and seafood picnic in Mersea is one off the trips highlighted by the England’s Coast project.

Oysters have been grown in the creeks off Mersea Island since Roman times, when they were a food staple and a vital resource.

It’s said the Romans loved oysters so much that they used to tow them in nets behind their boats all the way back to Rome.

There are two varieties of oyster; the Colchester Rock Oyster, available all year round and living naturally on the seabed and the Colchester Native Oyster, harvested from September to May in the shallow creeks off Mersea Island.

Those wanting to sample the decidant delicacy can enjoy a trip on the water.

Lady Grace Boat Trips offers a two hour picnic trip, gently cruising along Salcot Creek, where you’ll hear distant curlew calling and find egrets wading along the shoreline and oystercatchers flying overhead.

Pre-order your picnic platter from the West Mersea Oyster Bar and tuck into native oysters and a variety of locally-sourced seafood.

It costs from £100 per trip for up to six people.

To book you can visit englandscoast.com/en.