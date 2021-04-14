OFFENSIVE messages were scratched into a car in Clacton in what police are treating as a racially-motivated hate crime.
Essex Police is appealing for information after cars were damaged in St Osyth Road, Clacton, overnight between Tuesday, April 6 and Wednesday, April 7.
It was reported a dark grey Mercedes E Class and a blue BMW M2 were damaged.
Offensive messages were also scratched into one of the vehicles.
A police spokesman said: "We are treating the incident as targeted."
Anyone with information can submit a report online at essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.
The spokesman added: "Please quote the crime reference number 42/61329/21.
"You can also call us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."
Comments are closed on this article.