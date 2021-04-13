ONE lane of the A12 has been closed after a crash involving two vehicles.
The accident has taken place between junction 19, for Boreham, and junction 20, for Hatfield Peverel, this afternoon.
Two vehicles were involved in the crash.
Drivers should avoid the area if possible.
A12 Northbound - One lane closed between J19 (Boreham/A138) and J20 (Hatfield Peverel/B1137) following an accident involving two vehicles.— Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) April 13, 2021