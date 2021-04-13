Two men have been arrested after police dealt with two crashes on the same stretch of road in a matter of minutes.
Officers were called to a road in Howe Street near Chelmsford late last night following reports of a crash.
They arrived to find a Porsche had veered off the road and ended up submerged in a pond.
Officers arrested the driver on suspicion of drink driving.
They also had to deal with another crash involving a Mercedes which had happened less than a mile away and on the same road.
The driver was also arrested on suspicion of drink driving.
A police spokesman added: "It appears the two males know each other and had been driving together before their individual accidents."
