Two men have been arrested after police dealt with two crashes on the same stretch of road in a matter of minutes. 

Officers were called to a road in Howe Street near Chelmsford late last night following reports of a crash. 

They arrived to find a Porsche had veered off the road and ended up submerged in a pond. 

Officers arrested the driver on suspicion of drink driving. 

They also had to deal with another crash involving a Mercedes which had happened less than a mile away and on the same road. 

The driver was also arrested on suspicion of drink driving. 

A police spokesman added: "It appears the two males know each other and had been driving together before their individual accidents."