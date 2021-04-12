Detectives are investigating the deaths of two people at a house.
Officers were called shortly after 6.15pm on Saturday April 10, to reports that a woman and a man had been discovered deceased at a property in Cumberland Street, Woodbridge.
Home Office post-mortem examinations have been carried-out and concluded the woman (aged in her 60s) died as a result of compression of the neck.
Her death is being treated as murder.
The man (aged in his 70s) was determined to have died as a result of hanging.
His death is not being treated as suspicious.
Formal identification procedures in respect of both parties have not yet taken place.
The investigation into the deaths continues, but detectives do not believe that there is anyone else involved with this incident.
A police scene remains in place at the property, but there is no threat to the wider community.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team, quoting reference: 17853/21
Website – http://www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update
Phone – Call 101
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org
Comments are closed on this article.