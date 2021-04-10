TICKETS for Colchester Zoo are proving so popular this morning thousands of people are having to wait in a lengthy online queue.
The Maldon Road attraction is set to reopen for the first time in three months of Month when lockdown rules are eased.
Ticket sales for the zoo opened this morning and are already proving extremely popular.
At 11am this morning there were almost 8,000 people in the queue waiting to book tickets.
The booking system says: "Due to the high amount of traffic to our site today there will be a delay in receiving your confirmation email, please bear with us as this may take a few hours to be emailed to you.
"If you are a Zoo Passholder please be aware that ALL morning slots for the 12th - 18th April have now been booked.
"Thank you for your patience."
Standard prices are £24.99 for adults, £18 for children and £23 for seniors.
However, cheaper tickets are available for midweek trips and weekend visits.
After reopening a number of new rules will be in place at the facility in order to keep visitors and staff safe.
Read more:
- When do Colchester Zoo tickets go on sale and how do I book?
- Tom Hiddleston spotted filming for The Essex Serpent in Brightlingsea
- Gun salutes planned on Saturday in tribute to Prince Philip
Visitors should take face coverings with them to wear whilst inside.
Here are the rules and regulations which will be in place:
- The zoo will be operating at reduced capacity to maximise social distancing space.
- All tickets must be booked for a specific timeslot in advance with a certain amont available to both passholders and the paying public.
- Just open air areas will be open for the time being, however, this is most of the zoo.
- Only groups of up to six people, or from two households, are able to attend.
- Staff will wear the relevant PPE and receive daily health checks.
- Food and dining options are limited so visitors and all eateries which are open will be takeaway only.
- Contactless payments are encouraged wherever possible.
- Daily public keeper talks and feeds will not take place until further notice in order to prevent crowding.
- Face masks must also be worn in all areas indoors. Visitors should bring their own PPE.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment